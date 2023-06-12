Having lost their midweek T20 trip to Netherfield, the Woodhill Lane players were beaten at Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division leaders Euxton on Saturday.

That was followed by defeat in their Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO tie with Norden on Sunday.

Having travelled to Balshaw Park on Saturday, Morecambe were always up against it after a collapse when they batted first.

Luke Pearson was run out for 16 during Morecambe's defeat at Euxton Picture: Tony North

Lewis Smith (4) had fallen to Joseph Bowden and Luke Pearson (16) was run out as they progressed to 54-2.

From there, however, the last eight wickets fell for only 52 more to leave Morecambe all out for 106.

Louis Sweeney did the initial damage, removing Shane Burton (18), Bryson Little (0) and Alex Briggs (14) to leave the scoreboard reading 63-5.

It was 67-6 moments later when James Lambert (4) became Bowden’s second wicket.

A partnership of 19 followed, ended by Joseph Barker with the dismissal of Stefan Dixon (9).

The same bowler then sent back Michael Bland (0) with Morecambe now 88-8.

Ashton Ward and Muhammed Patel added 18 for the ninth wicket before Barker dismissed the former for 19.

He then finished off the innings without any further addition, accounting for Dan Stanley (0) as Patel ended 11 not out.

It gave Barker figures of 4-12, Sweeney 3-25 and Bowden 2-32 before Euxton reached 112-4 inside 25 overs.

The Euxton reply saw openers Max Harper (27) and Ben Houghton (29) set up the run chase before both fell to Burton.

Dixon trapped Daniel Harper (5) and Burton removed Jack Shovelton (11) but Hakeem Perryman’s 36 not out from only 26 balls ensured Morecambe’s defeat.

Burton ended the day with 3-38 and Dixon 1-47.

Twenty-four hours later, Morecambe lost by seven wickets when they hosted Norden in the last 16 of the LCF competition.

Batting first, they were all out for 133 before seeing their visitors require only 25 overs to reach 135-3 in response.

Morecambe return to action with another T20 fixture, this time hosting Torrisholme on Thursday (6pm).