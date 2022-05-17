Morecambe CC captain challenges his players to bounce back from defeat

Morecambe’s perfect start to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season ended in emphatic fashion against Thornton Cleveleys last weekend.

Briggs’ team lost by six wickets at Woodhill Lane, where they batted first and were skittled for 79.

It saw them drop from first to fifth in one afternoon with Fleetwood taking over at the top.

Morecambe's Luke Pearson hits out against Thornton Cleveleys Picture: Tony North

They are back in action on Saturday when they travel to a Penwortham team who sit third in the division.

Penwortham go into the game on the back of a league win over Torrisholme, followed by Meyler Cup defeat to Mawdesley 24 hours later.

“We were shocking to be honest,” Briggs said of Morecambe’s weekend display.

“That’s one of the worst performances I can remember since I’ve been at the club.

“At the same time, I suppose it’s also one of those things that can happen with a relatively inexperienced side.

“You have to give credit to Thornton Cleveleys for the way they bowled: they were quite consistent and bowled a good line and length.

“However, we played some awful shots to get out and we lost wickets in clusters.

“The ball nipped around a bit but I’d say that seven of the 10 wickets we lost were down to poor shot selection – and three of theirs were as well.