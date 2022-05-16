Morecambe CC's perfect start ends with Thornton Cleveleys defeat

Alex Briggs’ players had gone into last Saturday’s home match against Thornton Cleveleys, looking to make it four wins from four.

However, they slipped from first to fifth in the early league table following a six-wicket defeat at Woodhill Lane.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat first, Morecambe found themselves all out for 79 after 31 overs.

Morecambe's Gareth Pedder is bowled by Anthony Ellison during their weekend defeat against Thornton Cleveleys Picture: Tony North

It was the Thornton opening bowlers who did the damage with Greg Tirrell and Anthony Ellison both collecting four wickets.

Tirrell was first to strike on Saturday, dismissing Lewis Smith (14), before Ellison accounted for Gurdeep Farma to leave Morecambe 14-2.

Shane Burton (4) was Tirrell’s next victim as Thornton collected cheap wickets at regular intervals.

Ellison quickly dismissed Gareth Pedder (3) and Briggs (0) before Tirrell picked up the wicket of Luke Pearson for an innings-high score of 20.

That left Morecambe floundering at 48-6 but it got worse as Ellison then sent back Stefan Dixon (4) to make the score 57-7.

There wasn’t any respite for the Morecambe lower order, however, as Ashton Ward (2) fell to Daniel Howard before Tirrell dismissed Reuben Orr (17).

Jeremy Newman picked up the final wicket with Lloyd Smith (4) the man to go, meaning Ellison took 4-26, Tirrell 4-45, Newman 1-0 and Howard 1-5.

Morecambe enjoyed a good start with the ball as Smith trapped Jake Apperley (0) to leave Thornton 0-1.

He also dismissed Jon Eade (15) before Dixon accounted for Jake Holmes (11) and Howard (0).

Those wickets saw Thornton reduced to 39-4 but that was as good as it got for Morecambe.

Josh Sackfield and Ryan Adderley added an unbroken stand of 43 to take Thornton to victory on 82-4, finishing 34 not out and 14 not out respectively.

Dixon ended with figures of 2-20 and Smith 2-21 as the win saw Thornton climb to second in the table behind the new leaders, Fleetwood.