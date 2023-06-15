Saturday sees Lancaster travel to Morecambe in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm), having lost consecutive league matches and three in a row across all competitions.

The most recent of those defeats saw them beaten by Mawdesley last weekend when Lancaster’s batting problems again reared their head.

They were bowled out for 101 at Lune Road, a target which their visitors knocked off inside 16 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson is looking for wins to get their season back on track Picture: Tony North

Morecambe have also struggled with their batting this season, so a high-scoring affair at Woodhill Lane would be typical.

Steinson said: “No doubt all the batters from both teams will be on song!

“It should be a good game where the ball’s coming on to the bat nicely and it’s a perfect opportunity for the batters on both sides to score some runs.

“A lot of the time this season, the bowling unit has saved our bacon – but they can’t do that every week.

“We need to be finding some consistency with the bat, just to give the bowlers something to bowl at.

“We should be looking at the top end of the table with the talent we’ve got.

“We had a defeat against Torrisholme but, after that, we went on a run of five games without losing.”

Before then, however, is Lancaster’s latest T20 group stage match against Netherfield on Thursday (6pm).

They are looking to make it two wins from two, having beaten Morecambe at the start of the month.

Steinson believes a second win would set them up nicely in every respect.

He said: “I think a win on Thursday would be hugely significant, just to give us a bit of confidence going into Saturday.

“Just getting a win on the board would be great, it doesn’t matter what format it’s in.

“It would be an ideal way to get our season back on track, just to stop a bit of a rot as well.