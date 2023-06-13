Eddie Steinson’s players dropped to fourth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division table following an eight-wicket loss at Lune Road.

It was their batting problems which again proved costly as they were shot out for 101 in a little more than 36 overs.

Only three batters reached double figures on an afternoon when ‘extras’ proved their top scorer with 27.

Faizan Khan top-scored in Lancaster's defeat against Mawdesley Picture: Tony North

Mawdesley’s new ball pairing of Blake Buttar and Joshua Unsworth did the damage early on, dismissing the top five between them.

Buttar accounted for Harvey Fitton (1), Noor Elahi (9) and Joseph Bradshaw (0), while Unsworth removed Jamie Heywood (1) and Steinson (19).

Faizan Khan had reached 21 before he was dismissed by Lee Berrie, but it was Neil O’Malley and Christopher Andrews who shared the remaining wickets.

O’Malley accounted for Luke Phillips (2) and Lewis McGinley (1), while Andrews sent back Thayne Nel (0) before ending matters with the wicket of Irfan Qayyum (9).

That left Kieran Moffat 11 not out as Buttar finished with 3-24, O’Malley 2-11, Andrews 2-18, Unworth 2-26 and Berrie 1-19.

In reply, Mawdesley raced to their target as they reached 102-2 midway through the 16th over of their innings.

Nel had enjoyed early success, removing opener Daniel Unsworth (0) before dismissing Andrews (1).

That was as good as it got for Lancaster, however, as Berrie and Fyffe Dennis joined forces in leading Mawdesley to victory.

Skipper Berrie followed up his efforts with the ball by making 39 not out.

It was Dennis who top-scored, however, hitting 47 not out as Mawdesley took the full 12 points for their efforts.

Lancaster, in contrast, only picked up one point which leaves them ninth behind third-placed Mawdesley and 10 adrift of Carnforth, who occupy the second promotion place behind leaders Euxton.

Next up for Lancaster is their latest T20 group stage match, which sees them host Netherfield on Thursday (6pm).