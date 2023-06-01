News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster CC captain surprised by Vernon Carus' start

Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson is shocked by Vernon Carus’ struggles this season ahead of Saturday’s top versus bottom clash.
By Gavin Browne
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

Both clubs returned to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division this year following relegation from the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Steinson’s players have won their last five in all competitions and sit top of the table with one defeat in six so far.

In contrast, Saturday’s hosts are propping up everyone else after only one win from six: a record which mystifies the Lune Road skipper.

Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
Pleased by weekend win

Steinson said: “I’m more than surprised at Vernons’ start, it’s not too different to the team that beat us last year in the Northern League.

“I think they are still a very dangerous team and we really can’t take them for granted.

“We want to try and put in our best performance so far, we’re perhaps looking for a bit of revenge for last season.”

Twenty-four hours later, Lancaster are back on Meyler Cup duty with a trip to Westgate in the last 16.

Having beaten Preston in round one, a win would see Lancaster into the quarter-finals to face either Carnforth or Croston.

Steinson isn’t looking that far ahead, especially given Westgate’s start to the season.

They sit fifth in division 1A of the Palace Shield – three points off second place – after four wins from six.

While acknowledging Westgate will be keen to cause a shock, Steinson admitted Sunday’s game may also give some of Lancaster’s fresher faces their chance to shine.

“Westgate aren’t going to be any sort of pushover,” he said.

“We have to be on our best game, as we do for all games – it doesn’t matter who the opposition are, we have to play our best game rather than worry about the opposition.

“Being a local team, Westgate are no doubt going to want to turn up and cause an upset, so we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“At the same time, we have got a lot of strength in depth and, on Sunday, we may be bringing in a couple of young lads alongside the more experienced ones.

“We’ve got a real opportunity to do well this year and bring through some of the younger boys to make sure they can handle the step up.”

Related topics:LancasterVernons