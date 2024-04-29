Dave Chisnall's third round defeat in Austria
The top seed lost in round three at the Steiermarkhalle, Graz, with a 6-3 defeat against Joe Cullen on Sunday.
Defeat came a week after losing at the same stage in the Neo.bet European Darts Grand Prix.
Cullen booked his place in the last eight, defeating Chisnall with an average of more than 102.
Chisnall had entered the tournament in Saturday’s second round, which saw him defeat Brendan Dolan 6-4.
Cullen eventually progressed to the final, where he was beaten 8-4 by Luke Littler.
The PDC European Tour continues in a fortnight’s time with the NEO.bet Baltic Sea Darts Open in Kiel, Germany, from May 10-12.
That sees Chisnall defending the title he won last year with victory against Luke Humphries in the final.
It is followed by the Dutch Darts Championship in Rosmalen from May 24-26.