Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The top seed lost in round three at the Steiermarkhalle, Graz, with a 6-3 defeat against Joe Cullen on Sunday.

Defeat came a week after losing at the same stage in the Neo.bet European Darts Grand Prix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cullen booked his place in the last eight, defeating Chisnall with an average of more than 102.

Dave Chisnall was beaten at the weekend Picture: Donna Clifford

Chisnall had entered the tournament in Saturday’s second round, which saw him defeat Brendan Dolan 6-4.

Cullen eventually progressed to the final, where he was beaten 8-4 by Luke Littler.

The PDC European Tour continues in a fortnight’s time with the NEO.bet Baltic Sea Darts Open in Kiel, Germany, from May 10-12.

That sees Chisnall defending the title he won last year with victory against Luke Humphries in the final.