The top seed was beaten 6-3 by Gabriel Clemens in Sunday afternoon’s final third round clash at the Glaspalast, Sindelfingen.

Chisnall had returned to winning ways 24 hours earlier, beating Keane Barry 6-3 to take his place in the last 16.

However, he was unable to find a way past Clemens who, in turn, lost to Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals.

Dave Chisnall was beaten by Gabriel Clemens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Van Gerwen was then beaten by Ross Smith in their semi-final, setting up a final with Gary Anderson which the latter won 8-6.

Anderson was competing in just his fourth European Tour event since ending a seven-year hiatus from the circuit in 2023.

The champion said: “I don’t know how I’ve won it tonight; my last three games, I’ve never been as lucky in darts.”