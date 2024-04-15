Dave Chisnall's early exit in Germany
and live on Freeview channel 276
The top seed was beaten in his first match, losing 6-2 against Richard Veenstra on Saturday evening.
Veenstra followed up a first-round win over Andrew Gilding as four straight legs sealed victory over Chisnall in Riesa, Germany.
However, the Dutchman bowed out at the next stage with a 6-1 loss to Martin Schindler, who went on to claim his maiden PDC title on Sunday.
Wins over Danny Noppert and Chris Dobey put him into the final where he met Gerwyn Price, who sought a fifth International Darts Open crown.
It was Schindler who took home the trophy with an 8-5 win at the WT Energiesysteme Arena.
He said: “I want to be one of the best dart players in the world, and when you win a title on the European Tour, I think you are one of the best.”