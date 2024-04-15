Dave Chisnall's early exit in Germany

Dave Chisnall suffered disappointment with an early exit in the PDC’s NEO.bet International Darts Open.
By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Apr 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 08:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The top seed was beaten in his first match, losing 6-2 against Richard Veenstra on Saturday evening.

Veenstra followed up a first-round win over Andrew Gilding as four straight legs sealed victory over Chisnall in Riesa, Germany.

Read More
Dave Chisnall loses in the last 16 in Munich
Dave Chisnall was beaten in Germany last weekend Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCDave Chisnall was beaten in Germany last weekend Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Dave Chisnall was beaten in Germany last weekend Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the Dutchman bowed out at the next stage with a 6-1 loss to Martin Schindler, who went on to claim his maiden PDC title on Sunday.

Wins over Danny Noppert and Chris Dobey put him into the final where he met Gerwyn Price, who sought a fifth International Darts Open crown.

It was Schindler who took home the trophy with an 8-5 win at the WT Energiesysteme Arena.

He said: “I want to be one of the best dart players in the world, and when you win a title on the European Tour, I think you are one of the best.”

Related topics:GermanyDutchman