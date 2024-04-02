Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chisnall, the top seed for the tournament in Munich, exited at the last-16 stage following a 6-5 defeat to Jermaine Wattimena.

He had started his campaign during Easter Sunday’s evening session, posting a 6-4 win against Dimitri van den Bergh.

Chisnall recovered from a sluggish start to overcome the UK Open champion as a 170 checkout in leg eight sparked a change in fortune.

Dave Chisnall lost in the last 16 of the NEO.bet German Darts Grand Prix as Luke Humphries stormed to the title Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Wattimena was unable to follow up victory against Chisnall, however, losing 6-2 in his quarter-final with Michael van Gerwen.

The Dutchman then progressed to the final, only to be well beaten by Luke Humphries.

He claimed his second German Darts Grand Prix title in three years with an 8-1 victory, averaging 112.66 and hitting eight doubles from 13 attempts.

“I was just unbeatable there to be honest and I’m really, really proud of the way I’ve played this weekend,” said the world champion and world number one.

“That’s the level you have to be to win nowadays.

“To put in performances like that in finals is obviously really pleasing but for me (to) pick up another European Tour title two years on since my first is really special.

“The crowd have been absolutely amazing for me, it’s something that I’m not used to but I really appreciate it – it meant a lot.”