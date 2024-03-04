Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair met in the last 16 on Saturday evening, when the 17-year-old saw off Chisnall to win 10-5 at Butlin’s Minehead resort.

Chisnall was philosophical in defeat, posting on X: “Not to be yesterday. Luke played great – proper talent.

“Thanks for all the support, fingers crossed for better next time.”

Dave Chisnall lost to Luke Littler at the weekend Picture: PDC

Littler’s progress was secured after averaging 103 and winning six of the last seven legs in making the last eight.

However, that was as far as he got following a 10-8 loss to Damon Heta who, in turn, was beaten in the last four by the eventual champion, Dimitri van den Bergh.

Chisnall’s campaign had started at the fourth-round stage on Friday night, when he recorded a 10-4 victory against Nick Kenny.

That brought a last-32 meeting against Mensur Suljovic – the conqueror of Michael van Gerwen – with Chisnall progressing 10-6.

As for van den Bergh, he survived a valiant fightback from Luke Humphries to win 11-10 in the final.

Van den Bergh – a World Matchplay champion in 2020 – stormed 7-2 ahead at one stage, only to squander six match darts as Humphries battled back.

However, the Belgian survived two match darts of his own in the final leg, before regaining his composure to scoop the £110,000 top prize and clinch his second televised ranking crown.