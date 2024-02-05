Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chisnall was beaten 10-4 by Michael van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon, the three-time world champion averaging 102 and landing 10 of his 16 attempts on the double.

A two-time runner-up, Chisnall had started his title tilt on Friday with a 6-1 defeat of Martin Schindler in round one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Schindler posted an average of 103, Chisnall ended with one of 109.26 after starting their match with five perfect darts.

Dave Chisnall lost in the PDC Cazoo Masters last eight Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

That set up a last-16 encounter with world number seven Danny Noppert, a match which Chisnall won 10-8.

Having trailed 4-2 early on, Chisnall recovered to win seven of the next nine legs in securing his spot for the final day.