Dave Chisnall beaten in Cazoo Masters quarter-final

Dave Chisnall bowed out in the last eight of the PDC’s Cazoo Masters in Milton Keynes over the weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:19 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 08:20 GMT
Chisnall was beaten 10-4 by Michael van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon, the three-time world champion averaging 102 and landing 10 of his 16 attempts on the double.

A two-time runner-up, Chisnall had started his title tilt on Friday with a 6-1 defeat of Martin Schindler in round one.

Although Schindler posted an average of 103, Chisnall ended with one of 109.26 after starting their match with five perfect darts.

Dave Chisnall lost in the PDC Cazoo Masters last eight Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCDave Chisnall lost in the PDC Cazoo Masters last eight Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Dave Chisnall lost in the PDC Cazoo Masters last eight Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
That set up a last-16 encounter with world number seven Danny Noppert, a match which Chisnall won 10-8.

Having trailed 4-2 early on, Chisnall recovered to win seven of the next nine legs in securing his spot for the final day.

The title was won by Stephen Bunting, who clinched his first televised PDC title with an 11-7 win over van Gerwen on Sunday evening.

