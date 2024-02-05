Dave Chisnall beaten in Cazoo Masters quarter-final
Chisnall was beaten 10-4 by Michael van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon, the three-time world champion averaging 102 and landing 10 of his 16 attempts on the double.
A two-time runner-up, Chisnall had started his title tilt on Friday with a 6-1 defeat of Martin Schindler in round one.
Although Schindler posted an average of 103, Chisnall ended with one of 109.26 after starting their match with five perfect darts.
That set up a last-16 encounter with world number seven Danny Noppert, a match which Chisnall won 10-8.
Having trailed 4-2 early on, Chisnall recovered to win seven of the next nine legs in securing his spot for the final day.
The title was won by Stephen Bunting, who clinched his first televised PDC title with an 11-7 win over van Gerwen on Sunday evening.