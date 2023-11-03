Dave Chisnall claimed a fifth ranking title of 2023 as the PDC’s ProTour season concluded with Players Championship 30 in Barnsley on Thursday.

Chisnall has enjoyed a superb year on the circuit, winning three European Tour events and September’s Players Championship 23 in a memorable campaign.

He added a further title to end the Players Championship season in style on Thursday, overcoming Jim Williams 8-4 to scoop the £12,000 top prize.

Chisnall warmed up for the forthcoming Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts and Cazoo Players Championship Finals in style.

Dave Chisnall won a fifth ranking title of 2023 as the ProTour season concluded with Players Championship 30 in Barnsley on November 2. Picture: PDC

He posted seven superb victories in Event 30, with the highlight being a 111.35 average in a 6-2 quarter-final win over Scott Waites.

Chisnall also averaged more than 105 in his last-16 win over Jamie Hughes and averaged at least 92 in each of his other five wins, which included early round defeats of Jeffrey Sparidaans and Irish duo Dylan Slevin and Steve Lennon.

He also overcame Winmau World Youth Championship finalist Gian van Veen in the semi-final, opening up a 4-1 lead before holding out for a 7-4 victory.

Chisnall then proved too strong for Williams in the decider with a devastating six-leg burst seeing him open up a 6-1 advantage over the Welshman.

Williams won two of the next three to maintain his hopes, but Chisnall followed up a 167 checkout in leg 10 with a seventh 180 of the contest as he closed out victory – going one better than on Wednesday when he was the runner-up to Gerwyn Price.

“I’m playing some good darts,” said Chisnall. “I think I played better yesterday than I did today, but luckily for me I got away with a few games early on and did the job.

“I know I can play the game, I’m playing well and it shows – it’s a good job there was no Gezzy here today to stop me!

“If I can keep winning these, it keeps me up the rankings. If I put some time in, I’ll definitely be better – I’m alright at the moment.”

Chisnall is seeded fourth for the Cazoo Players Championship, which sees him face Lee Evans in the opening round.