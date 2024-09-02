Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Chisnall suffered semi-final defeat as the PDC’s European Tour returned with the NEO.bet German Darts Championship over the weekend.

Chisnall, the top seed in Hildesheim, was beaten 7-5 by eventual winner Peter Wright when they met in the last four on Sunday evening.

The 2013 champion, Chisnall was looking for back-to-back Tour titles after winning the NEO.bet European Darts Open in June.

He began this year’s campaign in Saturday’s second round, where he was a 6-3 winner against Dom Taylor.

Dave Chisnall Picture: Jonas Hurnold/PDC Europe

A 160 checkout began proceedings before Chisnall eventually claimed victory with an average of 95.

That set up a third-round clash with Joe Cullen in the first match of Sunday afternoon’s session.

Checkouts of 110 and 130 saw Chisnall record a 6-0 whitewash and book a quarter-final against Martin Schindler.

That went all the way as Chisnall led 5-1 before Schindler fought back and missed a match dart at the bull.

Chisnall, who had previously spurned three match darts, capitalised by checking out on 118 to move into the last four.

That was where his run came to an end as Wright landed seven of 12 attempts at double to reach the final.

Having trailed 5-2 to Luke Littler, Wright then reeled off six consecutive legs for an 8-5 victory and a ninth Tour title.

Chisnall and Wright will also meet in the first round of the 2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam at the end of next week.

The tournament takes place in Amsterdam from September 13-15 with Chisnall, who will be unseeded, playing Wright who is ranked seventh.