Dave Chisnall will take his place in an expanded 32-player field for the PDC’s 2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam next month.

Twenty-four qualifiers are now confirmed for the three-day invitational event at the AFAS Live.

Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith and Chris Dobey are the top four players from the PDC Order of Merit who had not already qualified.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen, world number one Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will headline the field for the event, taking place from September 13-15.

Dave Chisnall joins September's field for the 2024 Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Van Gerwen will be eyeing a record-extending sixth World Series Finals title on home soil after celebrating victory in January’s Dutch Darts Masters.

World champion Humphries, a winner at last weekend’s New Zealand Darts Masters, is in a field which sees Littler as the top seed after claiming titles in Bahrain and Poland.

Gerwyn Price, who lifted the World Series Finals title in 2022, is the number two seed courtesy of wins at the Nordic Darts Masters and Australian Darts Masters this year.

US Darts Masters champion Rob Cross will also be among the seeded stars, alongside world number two Michael Smith, two-time world champion Peter Wright and UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Damon Heta, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting – all of whom have featured as PDC representatives on the World Series stage in 2024 – will also compete alongside a further nine players from the World Series of Darts Order of Merit.

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld will make his homecoming alongside fellow countrymen Gian van Veen, Kevin Doets and Danny Noppert, a World Series of Darts Finals runner-up in 2019.

Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock and New Zealand’s Haupai Puha will return to action after featuring in August’s Oceanic double-header, with Croatia’s Boris Krcmar, Sweden’s Johan Engstrom and Canada’s Jeff Smith also set to feature.

The final eight spots in the 32-player field will be confirmed following Friday’s Tour Card Holder qualifier in Milton Keynes.

The top eight players from the 2024 World Series of Darts Order of Merit will be seeded for next month’s event, while the remaining 24 players are to be drawn at random.