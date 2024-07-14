Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Chisnall’s Betfred World Matchplay campaign came to a comprehensive conclusion in round one at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Chisnall, a five-time quarter-finalist in the tournament, was beaten 10-2 by Krzysztof Ratajski when they met on Sunday evening.

Ratajski completed a whitewash in the first mini-session on his way to a 7-0 lead.

Chisnall, who had gone into the tournament seeded seventh and on the back of victory in NEO.bet European Darts Open, managed to claim a couple of legs in trailing 8-2.

Dave Chisnall exited the Betfred World Matchplay with a 10-2 defeat to Krzysztof Ratajski in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

That was as good as it got, however, as Ratajski took the final two legs required, sealing victory on double two.

Sunday’s double session saw other seeds join Chisnall in making an early exit.

Ratajski now faces Andrew Gilding after his 10-5 defeat of Peter Wright, the 2021 winner.

Danny Noppert became the first seed to exit this year’s event, after 2007 champion James Wade marked his 19th consecutive World Matchplay appearance with a 10-5 success.

Sunday’s matches were headlined by Dimitri Van den Bergh, the 2020 champion, who became the eighth player to produce a perfect leg in tournament history in beating Martin Schindler 10-6.

Rob Cross, the champion in 2019, survived six missed match darts to win a sudden-death epic against debutant Gian van Veen, 13-12.

Stephen Bunting won 12-10 against Ryan Joyce to book a second round showdown against top seed Luke Humphries.

Sunday’s opening game saw Ross Smith produce a finishing masterclass to dispatch Josh Rock, as he pinned 10 of his 14 double attempts for a 10-4 victory.

Meanwhile, 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen posted a ton-topping average in his 10-4 demolition of Brendan Dolan.