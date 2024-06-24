Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave Chisnall collected his seventh PDC European Tour title with victory against Ross Smith in Sunday’s NEO.bet European Darts Open final.

Chisnall, who claimed a hat-trick of European Tour titles in 2023, returned to winning ways on the big stage at the Ostermann-Arena in Leverkusen.

The second seed was beaten in the final of the tournament’s inaugural staging by Raymond van Barneveld back in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wasn’t to be denied this time around, defying a spirited fightback from Smith to win 8-6 and pocket the £30,000 top prize.

Dave Chisnall defeated Ross Smith in the 2024 NEO.bet European Darts Open final in Leverkusen Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe

Sunday’s showpiece began with six consecutive holds of throw but, after Smith squandered two darts to break in leg seven, Chisnall ran off the next three without reply to establish a 6-3 cushion.

Smith hit back with a spectacular 144 checkout, sparking a three-leg burst of his own as he levelled at 6-6.

He appeared poised to extend that run, landing his sixth 180 to leave 32 after 12 darts, but Chisnall conjured up a spectacular 132 finish to move 7-6 in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-dart 100 kill then sealed the deal after Smith spurned the chance to force a last-leg shootout.

“This means everything,” declared Chisnall, who now becomes the fourth-most successful player in European Tour history, behind Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright.

“I think the 132 was the match-winner to be fair. We weren’t at our best in the final, but I’m really, really good friends with Ross.

“There could only be one winner and I’m glad it was me, but I love that guy to bits and we’ve both had a great weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chisnall had been forced to survive a match dart in his opening round tie on Saturday, overturning a 5-3 deficit against Luke Woodhouse to triumph with a ton-topping average.

He then hit back from 4-3 down to beat Kevin Doets 6-4 in the last 16, before following up another last-leg victory against Ryan Searle with a 7-1 demolition of Damon Heta in the semi-finals.

The European Tour will now return in August, as the NEO.bet German Darts Championship takes place in Hildesheim from August 30 to September 1.