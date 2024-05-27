Dave Chisnall's Dutch Darts Championship defence ends in last 16
Defending the title he won with victory against Luke Humphries in last year’s final, Chisnall lost 6-3 to Jonny Clayton in the first of Sunday’s matches in Rosmalen.
Chisnall, the number one seed, missed 15 darts at double in helping Clayton book his place in the last eight.
His title defence had started on Saturday afternoon, beating Niels Zonneveld 6-2 in round two.
An average in excess of 100 saw Chisnall progress to meet Clayton, who had defeated Marvin van Velzen 6-4.
After seeing off Chisnall, Clayton then posted victories against Ryan Searle and Michael van Gerwen to set up a final against Josh Rock.
It was Rock who took victory, winning 8-4 for his maiden European Tour title.
The PDC European Tour returns next month, as the NEO.bet European Darts Open takes place at the Ostermann-Arena, Leverkusen from June 21-23.