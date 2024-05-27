Dave Chisnall's Dutch Darts Championship defence ends in last 16

By Gavin Browne
Published 27th May 2024, 09:16 BST
Dave Chisnall paid the price for missed doubles as he lost in the last 16 of the PDC’s Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship.

Defending the title he won with victory against Luke Humphries in last year’s final, Chisnall lost 6-3 to Jonny Clayton in the first of Sunday’s matches in Rosmalen.

Chisnall, the number one seed, missed 15 darts at double in helping Clayton book his place in the last eight.

His title defence had started on Saturday afternoon, beating Niels Zonneveld 6-2 in round two.

Dave Chisnall was beaten by Jonny Clayton at the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship in Rosmalen Picture: PDCDave Chisnall was beaten by Jonny Clayton at the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship in Rosmalen Picture: PDC
An average in excess of 100 saw Chisnall progress to meet Clayton, who had defeated Marvin van Velzen 6-4.

After seeing off Chisnall, Clayton then posted victories against Ryan Searle and Michael van Gerwen to set up a final against Josh Rock.

It was Rock who took victory, winning 8-4 for his maiden European Tour title.

The PDC European Tour returns next month, as the NEO.bet European Darts Open takes place at the Ostermann-Arena, Leverkusen from June 21-23.