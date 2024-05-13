Dave Chisnall's title defence ends in round two
Chisnall, who beat world champion and world number one Luke Humphries in last year’s final, was beaten in Saturday’s second round matches at the Wunderino Arena, Kiel.
He had been 5-2 up against Latvia’s Madars Razma, who had accounted for Chris Dobey in Friday’s first round.
However, Razma won the last four legs to seal a 6-5 win and a place in the last 16 on Sunday.
Victories over Joe Cullen and Ryan Searle then sent Razma into the last four, where he was beaten by the eventual champion Rob Cross.
He sentenced Humphries to a second consecutive final defeat in the competition, turning a 5-3 deficit into an 8-6 victory.
Humphries hit a nine-darter in the eighth leg of a high quality final, which saw him average 104.38 and Cross 105.56.
That enabled Cross to lift his first ranking title in 50 weeks.
“I’m happy that I’ve won something – it’s been a while!” said Cross, who defeated Humphries in the European Darts Grand Prix final last May.
“It’s an amazing experience to come up and win something again. I’ve got a new regime at the minute and it’s working.
“I feel much better, much fresher in the longer days, and long may it continue.”
The PDC European Tour returns next week with the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship taking place at the Autotron Rosmalen from May 24-26.