Dave Chisnall falls at the first hurdle in Milton Keynes

By Gavin Browne
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:10 BST
Dave Chisnall made an early exit as the returning Winmau World Masters took its place on the PDC calendar.

Chisnall was beaten 3-1 by Cameron Menzies when the pair met in Friday’s first-round match at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena.

Menzies booked his place in round two at the expense of Chisnall, the sixth seed, by pinning six of his 12 attempts at double to complete a 3-1 victory.

The pair are familiar foes, Chisnall having previously defeated the Scot in last year’s BoyleSports World Grand Prix, as well as at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship in December 2023.

Dave Chisnall lost to Cameron Menzies in the Winmau World Masters at Milton Keynes Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Dave Chisnall lost to Cameron Menzies in the Winmau World Masters at Milton Keynes Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
However, Menzies’ participation ended in round two with a 4-1 loss to Nathan Aspinall on Saturday evening.

The event itself was won by Luke Humphries, who survived a fightback from Jonny Clayton to win 6-5 in Sunday’s final.

Humphries, the world number one, opened up a 5-2 lead before Clayton won three in a row to set up a deciding set.

Clayton took the advantage with a break of throw, only to see Humphries return the favour and set up a sudden-death leg which he eventually claimed.

“I am a lucky lucky boy,” Humphries told the PDC. “I think I was very fortunate there.

“I started to feel the nerves; when I was 5-2 up and I started to miss doubles, I was trying too hard to close the game out.

“Jonny was coming back at me and when he went five-all, I thought the game was gone for me.

“I thought I played well in patches but, in the middle bit, Jonny was so dominant that I feel fortunate that I have won the trophy.”

