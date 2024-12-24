Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Chisnall exited the PDC’s Paddy Power World Darts Championship following a sudden-death second-round defeat to Ricky Evans.

Chisnall, the sixth seed, was beaten 3-2 on Monday night after losing the winner-takes-all 11th leg.

Having taken the first set in style, Chisnall seemed on course for a victory which would have sent him into the last 32.

However, he missed double five for the second set and Evans pounced to level before taking a 2-1 lead.

Dave Chisnall lost to Ricky Evans in the PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship Picture: PDC

Chisnall levelled to set up a final set, which saw Evans miss the bull to record a 4-2 victory.

It was Evans who was then left holding his breath after Chisnall broke and had double top for the match.

He was unable to take his chance and then defied a miscount on a 139 checkout to force a sudden-death leg.

Evans, throwing first in the decider, held on and advanced to the third round for a second consecutive year.

Victory means that Evans now meets Robert Owen in the last of the round three matches, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday evening.

He told the PDC: “I would have been distraught if I lost that game, because I put so much into it. “I want to beat everyone. I don’t care who is in my way; if I play my game, I’ve got a chance and I have to believe this.”

Chisnall used X shortly after the match finished to offer his thoughts on defeat.

He posted: “Fair play to Ricky, gutted to lose but a proper ding-dong up there. I’ll be back.”