Dave Chisnall's milestone victory on the PDC European Tour
Chisnall defeated Ricardo Pietreczko 8-6 in the final, joining Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright as the fourth player to win eight European Tour titles.
Playing his 100th European Tour event, Chisnall’s campaign began on Saturday with a three-figure average seeing him beat James Wade 6-2.
The following day brought wins over Gabriel Clemens, Peter Wright and Chris Dobey before victory against Pietreczko at the Antwerp Expo.
“I’m really happy, it means a lot to me to win this,” said Chisnall, who moves up one place to sixth on the PDC Order of Merit.
“The crowd were great, they brought the best out of me all weekend.
“I’ve played a great tournament; I got lucky against Peter but, apart from that, I think I deserve to win the event.
“I will win a TV event one day, it will happen. I won’t give in until it does.”
The final began with Chisnall opening up leads of 3-1 and 4-2, before Pietreczko reeled off a trio of legs to take the lead for the first time at 5-4.
Pietreczko, whose epic semi-final win over Luke Humphries saw him become the first German to reach two European Tour event finals, then took a 6-5 lead.
However, Chisnall landed checkouts of 87 and 115 to regain the advantage before a third straight leg saw him claim the £30,000 top prize.
The PDC European Tour continues with the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest from September 20-22.