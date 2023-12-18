Dave Chisnall overcomes first hurdle in Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Chisnall got his campaign underway at Alexandra Palace on Saturday, beating Cameron Menzies 3-1 in their second round tie.
Menzies, who overcame Rusty-Jake Rodriguez on Friday’s opening night, was punished for spurning 27 darts at a double, despite clinching the first set.
Chisnall responded by winning six of the next eight legs to lead 2-1 and, after Menzies missed five darts for a deciding set, Chisnall capitalised for victory.
“I’m over the moon,” admitted Chisnall, who could potentially meet last year’s semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens in round three.
“It was a tough game for me. Cammy is a really good player, but I couldn’t find anything in that first set.
“This is a massive tournament for me. I know I’m playing some good darts.
“I’ve been great on the floor and on the European Tour, but now I just want some results on the big stage.
“I was rushing a bit up there. I was just too hot, I was wanting to get my darts out and wipe my brows – but you can’t do that in this game, you’ve to be concentrating all game.”
Victory over Menzies means Chisnall won’t be in action until December 27-29, when the third round matches are played.
Chisnall’s opponent won’t be confirmed until Thursday evening, when Clemens plays either Gian van Veen or Man Lok Leung.
They meet in round one on Monday night: the second of four matches scheduled that evening.