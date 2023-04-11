Chisnall was beaten 6-5 by UK Open champion Andrew Gilding in the last 16 of the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix at the Zenith Kulturhalle, Munich.

It was the third consecutive Tour defeat at that stage for Chisnall, following similar losses at tournaments in Leverkusen and Riesa.

He had been seeking a second Tour victory of the year, having claimed a fourth career title with victory in the Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open at the end of February.

Dave Chisnall was defeated by Andrew Gilding on Monday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Seeded fourth in Munich, Chisnall lost a last leg shootout against Gilding, whom he had beaten in the World Championship last December and then in Riesa.

Chisnall had entered the tournament in round two on Easter Sunday, when he recovered from 4-2 down for a 6-4 win against Dragutin Horvat, a Host Nation Qualifier.

Gilding, meanwhile, stormed through to the last 16 with a 6-1 demolition of Jonny Clayton in which he posted an average of almost 103 and converted all six of his attempts at double.

However, Gilding exited in the quarter-final with a 6-4 loss to Nathan Aspinall, who then beat Joe Cullen 7-5 to reach his first Tour final.

Victory proved a step too far as Aspinall was beaten 8-5 by world champion Michael Smith in a repeat of last November’s Grand Slam of Darts final.