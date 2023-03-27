Chisnall was beaten 6-1 by Danny Noppert on Sunday in round three of the Interwetten European Darts Open in Leverkusen.

He had gone into the three-day tournament, looking to make it consecutive titles following last month’s victory in the Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open.

His campaign began on Saturday with a 6-2 defeat of Jim Williams, setting up a clash against Noppert who had beaten Chris Dobey by the same scoreline.

Dave Chisnall was defeated in the last 16 on Sunday Picture: PDC

However, a clinical performance from Noppert saw him progress before eventually losing to Gerwyn Price in the semi-final at the Ostermann Arena.

It was Price who went on to take the title with an 8-7 victory in a dramatic final against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

The Welshman was forced to hit back from 3-1 and 7-6 down, surviving two missed match darts before taking glory.

Having trailed 6-5, back-to-back 13-darters saw Van Duijvenbode surge back in front, only to miss double 18 and double eight to claim his first European Tour title in leg 14.

Price took out 108 to force a deciding leg, and fired in a fourth 180 of the tie to pull clear before securing the title with a 12-darter.

The champion said afterwards: “I played brilliant darts all weekend apart from the final.

“It was a slow game. I had to dig in and grind out the win, and without this crowd behind me it’s really difficult.