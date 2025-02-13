Derek Adams admits his Morecambe players are presently in a three-team fight to avoid relegation from the EFL this season.

The Shrimps kick off a run of three consecutive home games on Saturday, when they welcome Accrington Stanley to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

They do so on the back of five league defeats in six, which see them second-bottom of the League Two table.

Carlisle United are bottom on 21 points, two points behind Morecambe, who are a further four adrift of Tranmere Rovers with all three having 16 matches left to play.

Morecambe defeated Fleetwood Town in their last home fixture Picture: Morecambe FC

Neither of the Shrimps’ rivals were able to fully capitalise upon their midweek games in hand, as Carlisle lost at Newport County AFC and Tranmere drew with Fleetwood Town.

“It’s a three-team league at this moment in time,” Adams said of the survival battle.

“It will stay that way until we are able to get the wins that will take us closer to the teams above us.

“We have to get a win on Saturday to start the process of doing that; once we start to put a run of wins together, we can look at catching those teams.”

Doncaster Rovers and Walsall also visit next Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

That puts added strain on a playing surface which showed notable signs of wear and tear in Morecambe’s victory over Fleetwood a fortnight ago.

However, Adams has no concern that the pitch won’t be able to withstand three games in a week.

“It will be fine, it’s quite solid,” he said.

“I think there’s not much grass on the pitch but, from a playing point of view, it should be OK.”

In terms of injuries, George Ray – who hasn’t featured since a late appearance off the bench during November’s win at Swindon Town – remains unavailable.

Adams explained: “He can’t train fully with us at this moment in time.

“He’s only able to do light sessions where he can train one day but not the next; he can’t get a full week’s training in.”

Callum Jones has also picked an ankle injury, while keeper Stuart Moore is due to see a specialist regarding his thigh problem.