Morecambe boss Derek Adams says his side’s home form will be vital to securing their EFL status.

The Shrimps, who remained three points from safety after defeat to Notts County on Saturday, have 16 matches remaining in their League Two campaign.

Ten of those games are at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, with this Saturday’s match against Accrington Stanley beginning a run of three home matches in a week.

Doncaster Rovers are the visitors next Tuesday, followed by a game against Walsall a week on Saturday, February 22.

Morecambe are looking to take advantage of 10 home matches between now and the end of the season Picture: Morecambe FC

Adams has seen his players win two of their last three games on home soil – the matches against Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town – and is looking for that run to continue.

He said: “These three home games this week are really important and we need to get points.

“We have 10 home games left between now and the end of the season – and 16 games left overall – so the home games are going to be vital.

“We are going to have to take a lot of points at home to put us in a much better position than we are in at this moment in time.

“That’s possible though. If we can stop making the errors that we are doing at the moment, we can go on a run, we will catch the teams above us and finish in a good position – but we have to do it.

“It’s easy talking about it but the players can take a lot of heart from the performance on Saturday, but now we have to turn performances into points.”

Morecambe’s position in the table may well change on Tuesday night as teams in and around them play games in hand.

Carlisle United, who sit bottom of the division, can leapfrog the Shrimps with victory at Newport County AFC.

Tranmere Rovers, who are third-bottom, can open up a six-point gap over Morecambe should they defeat Fleetwood.

Nevertheless, Adams believes his squad is looking in better shape for the run-in after the business they did in the winter transfer window.

He said: “We’ve moved on two players (Kayden Harrack and Charlie Brown) and brought in four others.

“I’d say we’re in a much stronger position than we were at the start of the window.”