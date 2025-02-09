Morecambe boss Derek Adams said that individual errors once again proved to be vital as his team went down 2-0 to Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Whitaker and Alassana Jatta scored twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes to give the Magpies three points as they climbed into second place.

However, a costly goalkeeping mistake at one end of the park and a failure to take chances at the other proved to be an all too familiar story for Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He saw his side remain in the bottom two, sitting three points from safety as they now go into the final third of the League Two season.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Morecambe manager said after Saturday’s game: “I thought we were excellent today and the players can take a lot of heart from the performance

“We pressed them all over the pitch and I’m really proud of the players, but really disappointed we have lost the game.

“We created 13 opportunities on goal and our application was spot on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We showed again that our problems are in both 18-yard boxes, where we are making mistakes either by producing errors that are leading to goals or not taking our chances when we get them – and that is our big problem at this moment in time.

“We have shown that we can play but the errors are killing us.

“We have chopped and changed – and changed goalkeepers three items this season – and are changing things but the errors are killing us.”