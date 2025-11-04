Shrimps bid to capitalise upon a full week's training work

Ashvir Singh Johal and his Morecambe players travel to Hartlepool United this evening Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Morecambe look for a return to winning ways as they travel to Hartlepool United this evening.

Both clubs had last weekend off following their FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeats, the Shrimps having lost to Chester FC and Hartlepool exiting against Gainsborough Trinity.

It kicks off a six-game month for Morecambe, who have only picked up five points from 24 on the road.

Speaking after their last game, the 2-1 loss at Eastleigh on October 25, Ben Tollitt admitted to being glad of a free Saturday after five straight midweek matches.

He said: “I feel like I’ve been having a pre-match meal every other day and living out of a bag for a while now!

“It’ll be nice to be at home, get on the training pitch and work on some stuff – and use it as a little break and a little bit of a reset. Hopefully it kicks us on now after that.”

They face a Hartlepool team with one defeat in eight at home as they regroup following the departure of head coach Simon Grayson.

Interim boss Nicky Featherstone has overseen the three matches since and was also glad of a weekend off.

He told Hartlepool’s website: “I think it’s a brilliant opportunity to get the lads in and working on a lot of the things that we want to do moving forward.

“I think it’s an opportunity to work some of the lads that haven’t played many games in previous weeks, so I think it’s quite positive that we’ve got a bit of a break now. There are loads of opportunities to work on a lot of things.”

Morecambe have also confirmed a new kick-off time for next month’s home game against Boston United.

The match at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium will now start at 12.30pm on Saturday, December 6 after being chosen for coverage by National League TV on DAZN.

It sees them look to complete a league double over Boston, having won at the Jakemans Community Stadium on October 21.

That means two of Morecambe’s four league games in December have been switched because of broadcast selections.

Last week’s announcement follows on from the league unveiling its ‘12 Games of Christmas’ package which saw the Shrimps’ trip to Brackley Town moved to a 12pm kick-off on Sunday, December 21.