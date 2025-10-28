Morecambe boss hopes to capitalise upon their free week

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Ashvir Singh Johal insists that his Morecambe players will benefit from some valuable time on the training pitch over the next week.

There are no National League top-flight fixtures this weekend, with the first round proper of this season’s FA Cup taking centre stage.

However, the Shrimps’ disappointing fourth qualifying round loss against Chester FC a fortnight ago means they are without a match on Saturday.

That means Johal has more time to focus on his team’s shape and tactics going forward before they return to action at Hartlepool United next Tuesday.

A combination of rearranged league games and the FA Cup replay at Chester means the Shrimps have played five consecutive midweek matches.

“I’m really pleased we have nine days of work before our next game against Hartlepool,” the Morecambe manager said.

“The first five days will be focused on us and what we want to improve on and, for the first time in a while, not have to focus on a game which is great because we haven’t had the opportunity to do that and have that time.

“We will have a lot of days where we work on us, whether it be individual work on the grass or work in the video room, and it will be all about us and what we need to do to improve as a team.

“I am very confident the players will take on board what we tell them because they are a good bunch and have reacted well in recent weeks, and are doing all they can to help make sure we improve.”

Morecambe go into their free week second-bottom of the National League table following last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Eastleigh.

Ben Tollitt, whose third goal of the season proved a consolation in the end, felt they deserved some reward for their performance.

He said: “The last 20 minutes, we were dominant and probably left it a little bit too late.

“It’s just unfortunate we didn’t come away with anything, I felt like we did deserve it on the whole.

“The chances they had were pretty much set-piece chances; we were quite dominant, so a little bit gutting.

“It’ll be nice to get on the training pitch, work on some stuff and use it as a little break. Hopefully it kicks us on now.”