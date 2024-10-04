Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams believes Morecambe haven’t had the results their displays have merited as League Two’s bottom two meet tomorrow.

The Shrimps head to Accrington Stanley, looking for a first league win at the 10th time of asking this season.

Having started the league campaign with five 1-0 defeats, Adams’ players have drawn their last four to sit one point ahead of tomorrow’s hosts.

The Morecambe boss maintains they could have been going into the game with six points from six after conceding late goals to draw against Notts County and Bradford City.

Morecambe drew against Bradford City in midweek Picture: Morecambe FC

Adams said: “With the opportunities and the amount of good positions we got into, we could have won both of those games.

“They have been very good against two of the bigger sides in the division, but we really should have put the two of them to bed early on – especially the Bradford game, that should have been finished at half-time.

“Notts County, we obviously scored early on and then the assistant doesn’t see the late chance but, over the piece, we had some really good opportunities.

“Higher up, they have VAR and the goalline technology. We don’t have either of those, so that’s probably the next step.”

Those four dropped points would have lifted Morecambe from second-bottom to 21st as they visit a Stanley team at the foot of the table.

Stanley have plenty of familiar faces, with former Morecambe head coach Ged Brannan their assistant boss and a playing squad containing four ex-Shrimps in Farrend Rawson, Donald Love, Ash Hunter and Nelson Khumbeni.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Adams said.

“We’re coming off a really good performance on Tuesday but we need to continue that.

“The league table is difficult to read, it really hasn’t settled down yet.

“You see results where you think ‘how has that team won that game?’ but, at the end of the day, we’re only nine games in.

“If you look at the table, we’ve played five of the top six already and competed very well.

“While we’re happy with the performances, we would be a lot happier if we started to pick up three points.”