Morecambe 1 Notts County 1: Shrimps denied a vital win by ref’s call late on

Morecambe moved off the bottom of League Two with their third successive draw in a game that ended in controversial circumstances against high-flying Notts County.

​The Shrimps were convinced they had won the game in injury time when Jamie Stott struck the ball past Alex Bass from close range, with the effort looking to be over the line before veteran David McGoldrick cleared.

Unfortunately for the Shrimps the goal wasn't given in the latest of a string of important decisions to go against them this season.

Boss Derek Adams made four changes to the side that drew with Fleetwood in the week and selected a team that did all they could to stop the normally free-flowing County from playing with the fluidity they are used to.

Morecambe's Ben Tollitt in action against Notts County (Picture: Morecambe FC)

It was a decision that paid off almost immediately as the Shrimps took the lead in only the second minute, as Adam Lewis's right-wing corner was bundled home by Lee Angol at the back post for his first league goal of the season.

It took the Magpies almost 20 minutes to create an opening as McGoldrick tested Stuart Moore from distance and headed a right-wing free kick over.

At the other end, Morecambe carried a threat of their own with Lewis seeing an effort deflected wide after dispossessing Dan Crowley and Callum Jones forcing Bass into a good save low to his right after another long-range effort.

After struggling in the first half, the visitors went more direct after the break and put the Shrimps' defence under more pressure.

The ever industrious Crowley shot over on 50 minutes and moments later a Nick Tsaroulla free-kick was headed wide by Marcus Dackers in the Morecambe wall.

Tsaroulla then curled a superb effort inches wide before County produced a real chance when George Aboott was played in behind the Morecambe defence, only for Stuart Moore to deny him with a brilliant save low to his left.

The Shrimps' resistance was finally broken on 80 minutes when Crowley played in Sam Austin down the right and his cross found Matty Platt, who got in front of Max Taylor to score from close range.

There was still time for late drama with Stott denied his late goal and Kayden Harrack being sent off for the second time this season for his protests which earned him a second yellow card.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, A Lewis, Stott, Angol (Slew 34), Harrack, Tollitt (Taylor 73), Dackers, Millen (P Lewis, 61), Tutonda, Jones. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Macadam, Hope, Songo'o

Notts County: Bass, Bedeau, Platt, Crowley, Austin, Grant (Brown 77), McGoldrick, Palmer (Robertson 77), Cundy (Macari 60), Tsaroulla (Martin 60), Abbott. Subs not used: Slocombe, Hinchy, Chicksen

Referee: James Westgate

Attendance: 3,595