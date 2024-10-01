Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe were denied their first league win of the season as a late header from Jack Shepherd saw Bradford City take a share of the spoils on Tuesday.

It meant a fourth successive draw for the Shrimps who, after leading through Cheick Diabate’s fifth-minute own goal, wasted a host of chances and were denied by some superb saves from Bradford keeper Sam Walker.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made three changes to the side that drew with Notts County at the weekend.

There were recalls for Yann Songo’o, Rhys Williams and Paul Lewis, in place of the suspended Kayden Harrack as well as the injured Lee Angol and Ross Millen.

Morecambe's Callum Jones in possession during Tuesday's draw with Bradford City Picture: Morecambe FC

The Shrimps started the game on the front foot and took an early lead at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Paul Lewis found himself in space down the right and saw a cross diverted into his own goal at close range by Diabate.

Morecambe went close to scoring a second two minutes later when Ben Tollitt’s cross from the right was headed inches wide by Paul Lewis.

Diabate almost managed a second own goal, forcing his keeper into a smart save from Adam Lewis’ cross, while Tollitt should have done better than fire wide from the rebound.

Bradford began to force their way back into the game after a slow start.

Jay Benn clipped an effort wide after running in behind the Morecambe defence, while Andy Cook headed against the outside of the right-hand post on the stroke of half-time.

They also had the first chance of note after the break, when Calum Kavanagh forced Stuart Moore into a save from a close-range header.

At the other end, Morecambe went close again as Walker saved superbly, low to his left, from Callum Jones’ volley.

Bradford maintained their pressure and were rewarded two minutes from time.

Shepherd headed a cross from the left past Moore from six yards out, adding to Morecambe’s frustrating season.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda, P Lewis, Songo’o, Tollitt (Slew 83), A Lewis (Macadam 87), Jones, Dackers (Hope 83). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Brown, Dobson, Fairclough.

Bradford City: S Walker, Benn, Richards, Smallwood, Shepherd, Diabate, J Walker (Smith 83), Kavanagh (Oliver 65), Oduor, Wright, Cook. Subs not used: Doyle, Halliday, Huntington, Sanderson, Pointon.

Referee: Elliot Bell.

Attendance: 3,606.