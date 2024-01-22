Ged Brannan is pleased with the make-up of his Morecambe backroom team after the number of coaching staff doubled within the last month.

Brannan and goalkeeping coach Barry Roche had been left to oversee matters after John McMahon, the assistant boss, had to take time off as a result of surgery last month.

That added to the existing vacancy created when Brannan stepped up from his previous role of first team senior and professional development coach when succeeding Derek Adams in charge at the end of November.

David Fitzgerald then arrived the following week to take on Brannan’s former job, as well as help to plug the gap caused by the departure of Greg Strong; the club’s former head of recruitment.

Last week then saw McMahon return to work, although he is easing himself back into life at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

“I’m delighted to get John back with his experience,” Brannan said.

“He looks really healthy, which is the main thing, but it’s like he’s never been away and it’s good to have another body in the building.

“John is only doing two days a week at the minute but it’s getting a lot easier for me.