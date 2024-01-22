Old and new faces please Morecambe boss
Brannan and goalkeeping coach Barry Roche had been left to oversee matters after John McMahon, the assistant boss, had to take time off as a result of surgery last month.
That added to the existing vacancy created when Brannan stepped up from his previous role of first team senior and professional development coach when succeeding Derek Adams in charge at the end of November.
The manager went public with a plea for help after the Shrimps’ defeat at Notts County in late December, saying he was ‘doing three jobs in one’.
David Fitzgerald then arrived the following week to take on Brannan’s former job, as well as help to plug the gap caused by the departure of Greg Strong; the club’s former head of recruitment.
Last week then saw McMahon return to work, although he is easing himself back into life at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
“I’m delighted to get John back with his experience,” Brannan said.
“He looks really healthy, which is the main thing, but it’s like he’s never been away and it’s good to have another body in the building.
“John is only doing two days a week at the minute but it’s getting a lot easier for me.
“With David, it’s already like he’s been here for 20 years; he knows how to get the lads going and how to get his points across.”