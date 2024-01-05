Morecambe have appointed David Fitzgerald to the role of first team and senior professional development coach at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Fitzgerald takes on the job after two spells at Accrington Stanley, totalling 11 years, either side of a stint working with Bury.

He fills the gap created after Ged Brannan stepped up from that position to take the manager’s job in the wake of Derek Adams’ departure in November.

Fitzgerald told the Morecambe website: “I’m really looking forward to it, my prior experience has given me a good grounding around Leagues One and Two.

David Fitzgerald has been appointed as Morecambe's first team and senior professional development coach by Ged Brannan Picture: Morecambe FC

“I’ve worked with Ged at Accrington Stanley. We’ve gotten to know each other well and we have the same level of understanding, I know what he is looking to do and where he wants to go.

“Coming here with having a young squad, it’s a great environment for me and the challenge is, moving forward, hopefully to help and support the players – and to improve them and progress us up the league.”

Assistant boss John McMahon is on a period of leave while recovering from an operation, leaving Brannan and goalkeeping coach Barry Roche to oversee matters.

Fitzgerald’s appointment also helps to plug the gap caused by the departure of Greg Strong, the former head of recruitment.

Brannan added: “I know Fitzy very well. He’s a top coach and really good at recruitment as well so, with Greg going, it’s a massive plus for us as a club.

“He’s brought some great players into first-team football which will help. I’ve seen him coach and he’s a top, top coach, so he can only bring positives to the club.

“He’s been involved at Bury when they were absolutely flying, he was recruiting there and doing really well.

“He’s been recruiting for Accrington’s first team, he was coaching for the U18s and U23s with me.