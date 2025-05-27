Nic Evangelinos stays as Harrison Beeden leaves Lancaster

​​Nic Evangelinos is among the latest batch of players to commit to Lancaster City for 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward, who has already topped 100 appearances for the Dolly Blues, is to spend a fourth season at the Giant Axe.

Evangelinos told the club's media team: “We have a talented group and I'm excited to see what we can achieve under new management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nic Evangelinos is to remain at Lancaster City for 2025/26 Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

“Hopefully there will be plenty for the fans and everyone around the club to enjoy.”

Over the past week, four more of last season's senior squad members have been retained for Jimmy Marshall's Northern Premier League squad. They are Pat Allington, Nathan Caine, Jamie Mellen and Dylan Moonan.

However, defender Harrison Beeden has left the club for fellow NPL Premier side Gainsborough Trinity. Beeden, 22, signed from Whitby Town last summer, made 45 Dolly Blues appearances last season and won the supporters' player of the season award.

Lancaster's pre-season programme for July is getting busy, with six away fixtures now confirmed in addition to the previously announced home game against League Two Barrow on Saturday 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first weekend of the month brings visits to Lostock St Gerard's on Friday 4 (6.45pm) and Storeys of Lancaster the following day (2pm).

They then visit Burscough on Tuesday 8 (7.45pm), the first of three fixtures at North West Counties League clubs.

A week later Lancaster travel to Kendal Town (Tuesday 15, 7.45pm) before matches at Longridge Town on Saturday 19 (3pm) and Garstang on Tuesday 22 (7.45pm).

Laura Campbell has joined manager Marshall's backroom staff at head physio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In more than 30 years in football physiotherapy, Laura has worked for a host of North-West non-league clubs and had a spell at the national centre of excellence in Lilleshall.

Lancaster City Ladies are to hold four open training days at Coronation Fields on Willow Lane. The first is this Sunday (noon-1.30pm) and the second next Thursday (7-8.30pm). The others will be on the following Sunday and Thursday.

This Sunday is also the first of the volunteer days at the Giant Axe. Please report at the ground for 9.30am to help out with maintenance work.