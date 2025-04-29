Job done but it's just the start says Lancaster City boss Jimmy Marshall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Manager Jimmy Marshall called on the Lancaster City supporters to stand by him and his team, and predicted some exciting times ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolly Blues boss delivered his end-of-season message after his side brought down the curtain on 2024/25 with a 1-1 draw at relegated Matlock Town.

Lancaster finished one place above fourth-bottom Matlock in the Northern Premier League, though nine points clear of the drop zone on 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Mansell's 12th league goal of the season gave the visitors the lead, though the prolific Montel Gibson had pulled Matlock level by half-time.

A final photocall of the season for the Dolly Blues after the draw at Matlock Town Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Boss Marshall said: “I was disappointed because we had a lot of chances and we've given one of the top scorers in the league (22-goal Gibson) a free header.”

Marshall was also disappointed that Lancaster didn't end the campaign with a higher total, adding: “I'd have liked more than seven points from the last five games. I'd set a target of 10, which would have been turning form around massively but I saw no reason why we couldn't do it.

“But I can't fault the players' effort. I came into a volatile situation but we've got the job done. We're still in the division, which was the remit, so we have a full summer to put plans in place, which is already happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone looked out on their feet at the end. We were on double-figures for players who weren't available.

“We had to work with players a bit low on confidence. But the support has been fantastic, so thanks first and foremost and stick with us. Get ready for an exciting pre-season – we have lots of good fixtures penned in already.

“Hopefully we can freshen up the group and keep all the lads we want to keep, add to it and hopefully be a different animal next year “

Top scorer Mansell was also named managers' and players' player of the year at last week's awards. Aaron Bennett won the chairman's award and goal of season (at Morpeth in November), while Sam Bailey claimed the directors' award and Harrison Beeden the supporters' .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Christ Church CofE Primary School who won the girls' tournament and Bowerham Primary School the boys' at Sunday's Easter Field spectacular at the Giant Axe. The club thanked event organiser Mark Cheal and all the volunteers.