Derek Adams says his Morecambe players are looking forward to their break from league action on Saturday.

A week on from their third League Two win of the season at Swindon Town, the Shrimps welcome Bradford City to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in round two of the FA Cup.

The match sees Adams come up against his former club for the second time this season following October’s 1-1 draw.

It also presents his players with the opportunity to reach round three – when the Premier League and Championship clubs come into the competition – for the fourth time in five seasons.

Morecambe meet Bradford City in the FA Cup after drawing against them in League Two at the start of October Picture: Morecambe FC

That had previously brought trips to Chelsea (2020-21) and Tottenham Hotspur (2021-22) before last season’s tie at Swansea City.

Not only that, there is also £75,000 in prize money for Saturday’s winners with £20,000 going to the beaten team.

In a week when Adams has announced he will have funds made available to him in the January transfer window, it is money that could come to good use as the Shrimps look to build a squad which can move away from the wrong end of League Two.

The Morecambe boss said: “We are looking forward to the game, it’s a really interesting cup tie.

“It is a break from league action and the win on Saturday has really put us in a positive frame of mind.

“We were unlucky not to get something from the game against Port Vale the week before, after beating Harrogate.

“We are looking to continue our decent run against a Bradford side, who we played well against and were unlucky not to beat earlier in the season.”

Morecambe go into the game buoyed after climbing off the foot of League Two with victory at Swindon.

Having led 2-0 inside 15 minutes thanks to Jamie Stott and Ben Tollitt, they were pegged back by their hosts until Hallam Hope secured three points with the winner on 79 minutes.

Adams added: “We have scored three in a game and that was a real positive for us.

“We haven’t been clinical enough this season but we looked far better up front at Swindon.

“Our set pieces were good and we always looked like we would score from open play and it made a real difference.”