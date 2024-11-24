Derek Adams said his Morecambe players had to produce a good all-round performance as they picked up a vital three points on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Stott, Ben Tollitt and Hallam Hope gave Morecambe a 3-2 win at Swindon Town, for whom Aaron Drinan and former Shrimp Ryan Delaney found the net.

However, Hope’s late winner was the decisive strike as the Shrimps picked up a third away league win of the season and moved off the bottom of League Two in the process.

In a game where the weather produced huge challenges for both teams, Adams felt his side managed the conditions better and deserved the win.

Jamie Stott scored Morecambe's first goal at Swindon Town Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The Morecambe manager said: “It was a terrific win today because we had to mix our game up because of the weather.

“We had to play football, we had to get down the sides of them and we had to deal with the long aerial threat they had, which we did really well.

“We fought and harried to get the winner, which was nothing more than the players deserved.

“We had to have players who were mentally strong, not just because of the conditions, but Swindon are a big club with supporters who really got behind their team – but we kept them at bay and didn’t let them have too many opportunities.

“To come away to Swindon, one of the biggest clubs in the division, and to win the game was very pleasing.

“To get the three points and move up a position in the league table was important.”