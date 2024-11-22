Morecambe to meet Lincoln City in the Vertu Trophy

By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 18:47 GMT
Morecambe will host Lincoln City in the last 32 of this season’s Vertu Trophy following the draw on Friday evening.

The match will be played at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in the week commencing December 9 as the Shrimps look to make the last 16.

Derek Adams’ players qualified as group winners following wins in their first two matches against Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest’s U21s.

In contrast, Lincoln progressed as group runners-up behind Chesterfield thanks to their victories against Grimsby Town and Manchester City’s U21s.

Morecambe will welcome Lincoln City in the Vertu Trophy
Morecambe will welcome Lincoln City in the Vertu Trophy
They prevailed in the clubs’ previous Trophy meeting, winning on penalties at the same stage in November 2022, though Morecambe were victorious in last season’s FA Cup encounter.

Lincoln, of course, also have a familiar face in their ranks following JJ McKiernan’s move over the summer.

As well as a place in the last 16, victory next month will also be worth an additional £20,000 in prize money.

