Morecambe came from a goal down to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup with victory over Lincoln City.

Tom Bloxham scored his first goal for the Shrimps to win the game after Michael Mellon had levelled Lasse Sorensen’s 14th-minute opener.

Boss Derek Adams made three changes to the side that lost at Barrow in midweek with James Connolly, Eli KIng and Adam Mayor recalled.

They were soon on the back foot with Sorensen only foiled by a good covering tackle from Mayor after six minutes.

Tom Bloxham scored Morecambe's winning goal at Lincoln City Picture: Jack Taylor

The Imps’ winger was not to be denied eight minutes later, however, as he put the home side ahead.

Danny Mandroiu delivered a pinpoint pass to the far post and Sorensen ghosted in to volley into the roof of the goal from eight yards.

Adam Smith did well to palm away Mandroiu’s well-struck free-kick before Ethan Hamilton wasted two glorious chances to double Lincoln’s lead.

Morecambe made them pay as they equalised two minutes before the break, Mellon flicking the ball home after JJ McKiernan headed Mayor’s corner into the six-yard box.

The goal gave the Shrimps a massive lift and they enjoyed one of their best periods of the season at the start of the second half.

Jordan Slew hit the foot of the post before they led on 53 minutes as King found Bloxham, who rounded the keeper before producing a cool finish.

Bloxham was then denied by a fine save and a goalline clearance before Lincoln defender Adam Jackson headed off target at the other end.

Hamilton fired wide and Mandroiu was denied by Jacob Bedeau’s block, though Jackson went closer on 83 minutes as he headed against the post.

Jovon Makama headed narrowly wide for Lincoln, who saw Mellon shoot narrowly wide in attempting to seal Morecambe’s win.

Smith then held one last effort from Paudie O’Connor as Morecambe made round two for the third time in four seasons.

Lincoln City: Jensen, Sorensen, O’Connor Jackson, Eyoma (Makama 84), Burroughs, Erhahon, Hamilton, Mandroiu, Adelakun (Vale 66), Ali Smith (Duffy 71). Subs not used: Wright, Brown, Mitchell, Shodipo.

Morecambe: Adam Smith, Tutonda (Love 46), Bedeau, Bloxham (Songo’o 89), King, Mellon, McKiernan, Mayor, Senior (Melbourne, 90), Slew, Connolly. Subs not used: Pedley, Rawson, Davenport, C Smith, Walker, Brown.

Referee: M Coy.