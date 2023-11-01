Barrow 1 Morecambe 0: Shrimps' run comes to an end

Morecambe suffered their first defeat in nine games on a disappointing night at Barrow.

Derek Adams's side produced a below-par performance on a difficult night for football and went down to a Dom Telford first-half strike.

And in doing so they missed the chance to go into second place in the League One table.

Adams made one change to the side that beat AFC Wimbledon so convincingly at the weekend, with Jacob Bedeau returning for the injured Chris Stokes.

Defender Jacob Bedeau came back into the Morecambe side (photo: Ian Lyon)

But the Shrimps never got anywhere near the levels of performance they had shown in recent weeks.

Morecambe started sharply enough with Yann Songo’o volleying an effort over after just five mintes.

But that proved to be a rare threat on goal on a night where both sides struggled to create meaningful chances.

In the end the game was decided by the one moment of quality that came in either box.

With 28 minutes on the clock, Barrow keeper Paul Farman cleared long and Emile Acquah's nod down in the box was coolly converted by Barrow's former Blackpool striker Telford.

The Shrimps looked to fight back but could not find a way through a stubborn Barrow defence, with the only threatening moment coming from a Michael Mellon shot that was easily gathered by Farman.

It was Barrow who went the closest to adding the game's second goal when a dangerous cross into the area in first-half injury time deflected off Bedeau and rolled narrowly wide of Adam Smith’s left-hand post

Telford went close to doubling the home side's lead in the 49th minute when he stabbed the ball towards the open goal, only for Farrend Rawson to produce a superb goalline clearance.​

The final 40 minutes of the game was a period of frustration for the Shrimps as they could not find a way through on goal, despite pushing everyone forward and making a number of substitutions and it was Barrow who took the spoils on an instantly forgettable night.