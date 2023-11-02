EFL announces new Trophy sponsor
As well as being the title sponsor of the competition until the end of the 2025/26 season, Bristol Street Motors will also become the EFL’s official car dealer.
The EFL’s CEO, Trevor Birch, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bristol Street Motors as title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in a partnership that sees further investment into League One and Two clubs over the duration of the deal.
“With almost 22 million supporters coming through the turnstiles in all our competitions last year, a thriving community network and a landmark broadcast deal in place for next season which will see all Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures broadcast live by Sky Sports, the appeal of the EFL continues to grow from strength to strength offering a unique, valuable platform for our commercial partners.”
His counterpart at Bristol Street Motors, Robert Forrester, added: “As a national business, Bristol Street Motors is hugely proud of the connections we have developed with communities across the UK through our dealership network.
“Across the communities, football is something that brings people together, so the opportunity to join forces with the EFL and clubs that are such an important part of life for our customers was something that was simply too good to turn down.
“We are hugely excited to be named as title sponsor of the EFL Trophy and look forward to engaging with clubs and fans over the next three years to make the competition bigger and better than ever before.”