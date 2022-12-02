The 18-year-old has penned a deal with the club until the summer of 2025, having joined the Shrimps’ academy at the age of 16 in 2020.

His impressive performances within the youth set-up saw Mayor progress into the first-team reckoning earlier this season.

Injuries and illness among the Morecambe attacking options then saw the teenager become a regular performer.

Adam Mayor has signed a professional contract with Morecambe Picture: Jack Taylor

Having made his debut against MK Dons towards the end of August, he has racked up 15 appearances so far in all competitions.

Those outings have brought two goals, coming in the Papa Johns Trophy loss at Harrogate Town and the League One draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

Mayor said: “I’m made up to have signed and can’t wait to get started properly now.

“It’s been a tough but really enjoyable experience being in the first team over the past few months.

“The game is a lot quicker, but I like it because it’s a real challenge and I want to build on the progress I’ve already made.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that the gaffer believes in me, and I want to work even harder for the team now as we look to push on.”

Mayor becomes the latest youngster to have been given an opportunity by Morecambe boss Derek Adams.

His first stint in charge of the club saw the emergence of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Freddie Price into the senior set-up.

The Scot is pleased by what he has seen from Mayor during the last three months.

“We’re delighted to get one of our academy players promoted into the first team,” Adams added.

“Adam has played over 600 minutes already this season, which is testament to him.

“He’s acquitted himself well to football at this level and scored two goals so far, playing with a freedom and an understanding of the game which is something you need as a young player.