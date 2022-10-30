Adam Mayor rescued a point for Morecambe against Wycombe

The young substitute scored straight from a corner eight minutes from time when a left footed inswinger beat Max Stryjek and found its way over the line.

Mayor then had a golden chance to make it 2-1 for Morecambe in the last minute of normal time when played through on goal only to be denied by the legs of the Wycombe keeper.

The action continued to the death when Wycombe thought they had taken the three points when Anis Mehmeti bundled the ball over the line after Connor Ripley had saved well from Brandon Hanlan only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul by the striker in the build up.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe team draw at Wycombe (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Shrimps' boss Derek Adams made three changes to the side that lost so disappointingly at Cheltenham in midweek with Farrend Rawson and Ousmane Fane ruled out through suspension and Cole Stockton dropped to the bench. Anthony O'Connor made his first League start of the season with Donald Love and Caleb Watts coming into midfield.

Watts had the Shrimps' first attempt on goal when he tested Stryjek but it was the home side who took the lead on 21 minutes as Morecambe gave away another soft goal.

Gareth McCleary took the ball down the right hand side and moved free of Watts all too easily before delivering a fine cross for Chris Forino to evade his marker and head past Connor Ripley from six yards out.

The Chairboys thought they had doubled their lead 11 minutes later when Sam Vokes headed home a Jordan Obita cross but the effort was ruled out for a push by the striker.

The goal sparked Morecambe into life and they came close to an equaliser on 34 minutes when a Jensen Weir cross almost found O'Connor at the far post with his final touch hitting the post and Watts flashing the loose ball wide when he should have done much better.

The home side started the second half on the front foot with Vokes denied a leveller on 50 minutes by Ripley who tipped over a fierce shot superbly.

The save seemed to inspire the Shrimps who then enjoyed their best period of the game when Stryjek tipping over a left footed drive from Liam Shaw after a neat one-two with Jensen Weir.

Adams made a number of changes as the half went on, with Adam Mayor and Cole Stockton introduced to give the Shrimps an attacking impetus.

It was Mayor who made an immediate impression as he let fly with a shot from the edge of the area that hit the foot of the Wycombe post after a deflection. The resulting corner ended up over the line with the Wycombe keeper caught in no man's land by the curl on Mayor's delivery.

The goal sparked a frantic finale with both sides coming close to snatching the three points but the Shrimps took the point to move them off the foot of the League One table.

Wycombe: Stryjek, Jacobson, Forino, Mawson, McCarthy, Freeman, Wing, Obita, McCleary (rep Hanlan 76), Vokes, Mehmeti. Subs not used: Blunkell, Grimmer, Wheeler, Kaikai, Horgan, Mellor.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, O'Connor Bedeau, Delaney, Gibson, Cooney, Weir, (rep McLoughlin 81) Shaw, Watts (rep Stockton 61), Phillips (rep Mayor 78). Subs not used: Smith, Connolly, Gnahoua, Obika.

Ref: A Young.