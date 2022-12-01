Taylor has been an integral part of the Morecambe set-up during their transition from League Two to League One but is preparing for a move up the footballing pyramid.

An analyst’s role may not be as immediately headline-grabbing as those who take to the pitch on a weekly basis but Adams is in no doubt as to Taylor’s contribution at the Mazuma Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Harry is at the end of his month (notice) and is moving to a Championship club.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“It’s great for him that he’s getting an opportunity to work in the Championship and I’m delighted for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took him on two years ago and he’s been excellent since he’s been at the club.

“He’s learned a lot as well as building up his portfolio and the way he goes about things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An analyst’s role definitely helps the coaching team, especially when you have one who is very focused and knows how to do the job – which certainly enables us to do our job in turn.”

Morecambe have also announced a new date for another League One fixture in the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With January 7’s trip to Ipswich Town moved back to January 24 because of their FA Cup involvement, the Shrimps will now use that earlier date to welcome Cheltenham Town.