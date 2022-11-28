The announcement, made at the start of September, outlined how owners Bond Group would continue their support despite Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham stepping away from the board of directors.

Later that month, rugby union club Worcester Warriors – also owned by Goldring and Whittingham at the time – went into administration.

Since then, all has been quiet in terms of Morecambe’s future ownership though Goldring and Whittingham were disqualified as company directors for 12 months following a court hearing last month.

Morecambe co-chairmen Graham Howse and Rod Taylor, manager Derek Adams and director James Wakefield are keeping the club ticking over while it remains up for sale Picture: Michael Williamson

The pair were both fined £660 and ordered to pay £100 costs for failing to file Worcester Sport Limited’s accounts for the financial year to February 28, 2021 by the deadline of November 30, 2021.

Last week, a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee meeting ended with chairman Julian Knight saying he would be writing to the Serious Fraud Office about Goldring’s business activities.

When asked if there was any update on a potential sale, Taylor said: “That’s a question for Jason Whittingham, really.

“I’m a football fan, I’m a Morecambe fan, and I understand that sometimes, you get into a situation where you want to give information.

“However, you can’t put everything out there all the time, as hungry as fans are for news all the time.

“I think our levels of communication are as good as they have ever been; we’ve had some unfair criticism in the past but there are things you just can’t say for whatever reason.

“Football is an emotive subject and, as much as owners come and go, directors come and go, the constant is the support.

“It’s about who we are, where we are and our community; that’s the important thing and what it’s all about.”

The ownership position comes at a time when society is dealing with the cost of living crisis.

Football clubs are trying to find ways of coping, notably Mansfield Town moving October’s home game with Walsall forward from 3pm to 1pm to test how much could be saved on floodlight usage and other costs.

Morecambe haven’t gone down that road but have offered discounted standing tickets for Friday’s home match with Exeter City.

In addition, a 35 per cent discount on hospitality is being offered for the game against Accrington Stanley on December 29 with the deadline for bookings being this Friday.

Taylor added: “I’ve been talking to Ben Sadler, our CEO, about this.

“Bills are going through the ceiling for 90 per cent of households and businesses at the moment and football is no different.

“We aren’t immune to it, so we’ve just got to keep doing our best and looking for solutions.

“People are looking to protect money, be it for their household bills, heating, food, Christmas, whatever it might be.

“We understand that and that’s why Martin Thomas (head of commercial) is making really good inroads, trying to get people through the doors; we want the buzz and the atmosphere at games.

“There have been challenges before in football, society and at Morecambe over the past few years.