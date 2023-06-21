Derek Adams’ players have been placed in Group A alongside Barrow AFC and Blackpool, as well as one of the 16 invited U21 teams.

The eight U21 squads in the northern section of the draw are the players representing Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Morecambe lost their previous EFL Trophy meeting with Blackpool Picture: Michael Williamson

It will be the second time Morecambe have met Blackpool in the EFL Trophy, having lost 5-1 in the group stages at Bloomfield Road in September 2019.

The match with Barrow also represents a reunion with Courtney Duffus, who joined them earlier this month after being released by Morecambe at the end of the season.

Three hours after the Trophy groups are determined, Sky Sports will also have the live draw for round one of the Carabao Cup with Morecambe being ball number 23 in the northern section.

With Duffus at Barrow and Liam Gibson at Harrogate Town, Morecambe will meet another familiar face in League Two after Dan Crowley joined Notts County on a two-year deal.

Crowley was another of the 14 players who weren’t offered terms upon the publication of the Shrimps’ retained list.

The 25-year-old moved to the Mazuma Stadium in January, penning a deal until the end of the campaign and scoring twice in 21 appearances.