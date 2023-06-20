The move, subject to EFL clearance, comes after Smith was one of the 14 out-of-contract players who weren’t offered fresh terms following relegation.

He becomes the next piece of the jigsaw as Morecambe boss Derek Adams begins to assemble a squad for the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith joined the club in February 2022, making one appearance that season in the draw against Bolton Wanderers.

Adam Smith had been released by Morecambe at the end of the season Picture: Jack Taylor

Last season saw the 30-year-old act as back-up to Connor Ripley, featuring on five occasions.

Four of those were in the Papa Johns Trophy with one league outing: a late appearance off the bench in the 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers last September.

Adams said: “Adam was a great part of the group last season and, had it not been for the form of Connor Ripley, would have likely played more games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a different opportunity for him now and we look forward to having him back at Morecambe as part of our squad for 2023/24.

“This season Adam will have a real opportunity to push on and try to make the starting spot his.

“It is up to him to make that happen and we will continue to support and push him all the way.”

Smith’s career to date has seen him make 256 appearances, gaining an EFL Team of the Season appearance in 2015/16 and a PFA League Two Team of the Year appearance in 2015/16 while at Northampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also involved with the Shrimps’ academy set-up last season and is thrilled to have agreed a return.

Smith said: “I am delighted to be back. Morecambe really felt like a home over the last 18 months and it’s just great to be committed for the next season.”

“Obviously last season I was involved with the academy as well and you really have to throw yourself into being part of the club and community at a club like Morecambe, which is what I like about being here.