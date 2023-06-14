Next Thursday, June 22, sees the publication of fixture lists in the Championship, League One and League Two.

That takes place at 9am with the Shrimps awaiting their schedule after dropping down from League One last month.

Then, at 11.30am, the draw for next season’s EFL Trophy group stages will take place with 48 clubs joined by 16 invited U21 teams.

Morecambe beat Stoke City in the Carabao Cup last August Picture: Ian Lyon

The EFL teams will be placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw, with consideration given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

Should two EFL clubs meet in the group stages for a second successive season, then the home team in 2022/23 will play away in 2023/24.

All EFL teams will play two of their three group stage matches at home, with the U21 sides away from home in all three fixtures.

The invited teams for 2023/24 are: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolves.

Last season saw the Shrimps progress from a group also containing Everton’s U21s, Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town.

However, they exited the competition at the first knockout stage, losing on penalties at Lincoln City after a 1-1 draw.

The EFL Trophy line-up will be followed at 2.30pm by the draw for round one of the Carabao Cup.

Thirty-six fixtures will be decided, covering all 72 clubs playing in the EFL, with the teams being drawn in Northern and Southern sections.

Matches are scheduled to be played in the week commencing August 7.

The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, with the other eight entering at the third-round stage.

Derek Adams’ players reached round three in 2022-23, losing 2-0 against MK Dons at the last-32 stage in November.

